Korean Cinema Attendance Drops 88% in March Compared to Last Year

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in Korea, the number of moviegoers has plunged to record lows.

According to data from the Korean Film Council, only 1.83 million people went to the movies last month, down 87.5% from 14.7 million who attended films last March.

With delays in new releases and the coronavirus pandemic keeping people watching movies at home, the local film industry will have a long road of recovery ahead of them.

Korean films saw a decrease of 95.1% in March, while foreign films didn’t fare much better at an 81.8% drop.