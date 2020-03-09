Korean Forsythia, Azaleas to Bloom Earlier This Spring

Spring flowers are expected to bloom a week earlier this year in Busan and Gyeongnam.

KWeather said that Korean forsythia is expected to bloom starting on the 10th in Busan, the 15th-21st in coastal regions and the 20th to the 28th in the inland Gyeongnam region.

Azaleas are expected to bloom from the 12th of March in Busan, followed by the coastal area on the 19th to the 22nd and the inland region on the 26th to the 31st.

The average date for forsythia blooming in Busan is March 17 and azaleas on March 19.