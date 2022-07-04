“Korean-French Art Connection” Tour Begins

Until next Saturday the 16th, Korean and French artists will hold collaborative performances in Seoul, Busan, and Andong through the “Korean-French Art Connection” tour.

The program was organized by the Korean cultural festival “Corée d’ici” in Montpellier, France.

It is a collaboration between French artist and sound designer David Lavaysse, musician Sebastien Daillet, sound composer Félix Gensollen, and Korean performers “So what 5”, Manhwa artist “Odyssey” and more.

Since 2015, “Corée d’ici” has held annual performances for the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and France. This year is its first debut in Korea.

The Busan performance will be held in Kumuda Concert Hall, and Artichul Cultural Complex in Haeundae on the 12th and 14th.