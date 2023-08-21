Korean Gaming: The Basis Supporting the World’s Most Thriving eSports Ecosystems

Esports in South Korea is becoming a structured industry linked with some of the largest Korean organizations thanks to the nation’s gaming culture. The world’s best eSports ecosystems are now found precisely in South Korea.

Esports has grown into a $1 billion industry. This occurs as a result of the rise in the proportion of people playing video games at home after the pandemic began. Esports has seen a surge in interest as a result, and viewers’ numbers on YouTube and Twitch have also increased. Numerous additional streaming services that feature eSports are viewed by hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide. As a result, many believe it to be the future of both sports and entertainment.

Esports’ Birthplace Is South Korea

Esports originated in South Korea, as all gamers across the globe are aware. Compared to other nations, it has developed quickly there. Even video game competitions were shown on several Korean cable stations.

South Korea is where the gaming culture first emerged, and it swiftly expanded to places like the US, China, and Europe. To oversee eSports in Korea, the Korean government quickly established the Korea Esports Association (KeSPA). The South Korean National Olympic Committee includes KeSPA as a member. They also had a significant impact on the 2005 construction of Yongsan’s first eSports stadium. In South Korea, eSports is now managed like a franchise league in professional sports. The framework is designed in a fiercely competitive manner, and each season, all professional gamers receive pay. As a result, this article will examine eSports in South Korea and the gaming culture in the country that has given prominence to professional players.

Why Do Koreans Enjoy Playing Video Games So Much?

The generation that is older in South Korea has put a lot of effort into providing for their offspring. The younger demographic in the nation, or “IT generation” as some could refer to them, has had a rather simple existence. Most people prioritize activities that make them happy. As a result, Koreans are constantly looking for new things and are captivated by new technologies. Because gaming blends technology and innovation, it is the ideal environment. Every year, a plethora of new games are released, giving Koreans a never-ending supply to test out. Additionally, South Korea’s mobile gaming business is expanding, and even the 50+ generation is joining in. In South Korea, gaming has assimilated into the culture.

Most people may believe that video games are only for youngsters. This does not seem to be the case, though. For example, in South Korea, most people are using their smartphones when they enter a subway. About half of them are engaged in mobile gaming. Koreans of any generation are involved. The harsh working conditions in the nation are well known. The situation deteriorated to the point where the Korean government was forced to pass legislation mandating a 52-hour workweek for key corporations. Therefore, employers have the time to enjoy themselves when they are not working. South Korea has a strong drinking tradition for this reason. Apart from partying hard at night, people there enjoy playing video games at home or while using public transportation.

The Evolution of the Professional Gamer: PC Bangs

PC Bangs are gaming establishments where visitors can pay an hourly fee to play video games on a computer. At the close of the 1990s, South Korea saw an increase in these gambling facilities. Additionally, PC Bangs promoted social interaction and bonding among young Koreans through video games. Here, they were able to socialize, dine, and even study altogether. Over 25,000 PC Bangs’ have been established all over the country as a result of the robust Internet infrastructure in Korea and the inexpensive cost of playing at these venues. Gamers also had the opportunity to compete against one another and share strategies as they began to play together. Expert players were soon produced as a result of the bonding and knowledge exchange among visitors.

You might be astounded by how technologically advanced a PC Bang has become if you ever have a chance to pay it a visit. Additionally, the Internet connection is the best in the world in the nation, and PCs are top-of-the-line. Want to stop for a snack? You can play games without taking a long break because the majority of Internet cafés serve food.

The Most Popular eSports Game in South Korea Is Starcraft

It was not until 1999, with the release of Starcraft: Brood War, that the game really took off in South Korea. The three races in Brood War were able to be balanced, which made the gameplay more engaging. It was the very first video game to appear on Korean television. Pro-gamers’ Starcraft matches have begun to air on ON-Media and MBC Plus. Even their leagues were made by them. These leagues also attracted endorsements from several of the wealthiest businesses in the nation, including Samsung, KT, and SK Telecom.

Millions of people watched the Starcraft games, and its live events in South Korea have filled stadiums. It produced professional Starcraft gamers like Lim “BoxeR” Yo-hwan. Expert players at these PC Bangs finally have something to aim for. Starcraft II, one of the most watched eSports on Twitch, has kept Starcraft relevant in South Korea. In addition, a lot of the best Brood War players switched to Starcraft II.

Before Starcraft, becoming a professional gamer was not a possibility. Pro gamers are now regarded in South Korea in the same way sports stars are regarded in America. PC Bangs have developed into a great deal more than a good time. It started to develop into a facility for aspiring professional players. Many players were able to develop their talents and discover their strengths thanks to PC Bangs. An average practice session could last up to eight hours. As a result, it was handled as an educational facility where the typical Korean student studied for eight hours each day. There is little time to become outstanding in such a fiercely competitive sector. By their late 20s, the majority must retire since they have begun to lose their talents.

Esports Is Televised in South Korea

In South Korea, eSports has been featured on TV for more than 20 years. Ongamenet (OGN) is a popular channel for this. They broadcast competitions and games in eSports. They also host a lot of eSports competitions in the country.

The majority of today’s eSports in South Korea are focused on League of Legends (LoL). However, Overwatch is quickly gaining popularity there and may one day overtake LoL as the most popular game.

How to Become a Professional Gamer in South Korea

It has been suggested that becoming a professional gamer in South Korea is comparable to becoming a Korean K-pop star. As a result, it is extremely competitive, and you need to invest a lot of effort to succeed. Because of the intense rivalry in South Korea, young Koreans must decide early on whether they want to pursue higher education or play games. As a result, you will need very supportive parents if you want to become a professional gamer. In the past, the country had a highly negative view of gaming. However, things are beginning to shift; eSports is expanding and pro gamers now have more opportunities than in the past.

They must devote all of their time to gaming after giving up their schooling and other pursuits. This goes beyond merely playing video games. They must evaluate both their own games and those of their rivals. As a result, spending a lot of time reviewing replays, creating novel approaches, and testing those methods is necessary.

The best course of action is to enroll in a Korean Esports Academy. They also have some outstanding coaches who are themselves professional gamers. The objective is to evolve into the best professional gamer in South Korea. That honor is now held by Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, the highest-paid LoL pro gamer. As an illustration, on the Forbes “Asia 30 Under 30” list for 2019, he was the sole eSports player. In South Korea, the pay for professional gamers is increasing yearly. Most professional gamers receive complimentary housing and other expenses, and contracts are signed annually. With $1.4 million in prize money, Faker is the fourth-richest LoL player of all time.

GameCoach Academy Is the First eSports School in the World

Future professional gamers can attend the Seoul-based GameCoach Academy. It is a gaming camp that has official approval. Both teachers’ and students’ classrooms are to be found there. They mostly concentrate on League of Legends and Overwatch. In many ways, the camp operates like a school.

Additionally, they receive homework and attend training and study sessions. Playing additional games at home and watching replays are examples of homework. Moreover, eSports academies are sprouting up everywhere.

Korean eSports Events

Seoul is the location of most eSports competitions. At OGN Stadium, the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) competition usually takes place. The “eSports Mecca” is now in Seoul. Every year, thousands of fans of eSports travel to South Korea to watch events.

By the end of 2023, the Korean government hopes to have five additional eSports arenas built. Riot Games’ LoL Park is the League of Legends leagues’ official stadium in South Korea. There, you can see portraits of some of South Korea’s most well-known eSports athletes on the walls. The spectators may watch the games on the three enormous LED screens on the main floor from wherever in the arena. Even if there are not as many League of Legends games there anymore, they still host competitions for games like Overwatch and PUBG.

South Korea’s No. 1 Video Game Is LoL

Koreans controlled the League of Legends landscape from 2012 to 2017 just like they did in Starcraft. They have claimed every championship, and the majority of the top professional League of Legends players at the time were Korean. Since then, the remainder of the world has begun to catch up, although South Korea is still ranked quite highly worldwide. This is due to South Korea’s ongoing production of youthful talent for LoL. The LCK players’ average age is just under 21.

The time for Korea to ascend once more may be close by, despite the fact that they are no longer regarded as “kings of LoL”. European teams, such as G2 Esports, currently dominate even though T1 from South Korea is LoL’s most successful organization ever, having won 10 trophies. Koreans love LoL, but they have to labor hard to pay their way back to the top.

LCK’s Future

The preparations for LCK’s future promotion abroad will be where we start. This calls for the expansion of fandoms beyond South Korea and the broadcasting of content in new languages.

It might come as a shock to learn that there are more foreign watchers of the LCK than there are domestic spectators. If clubs can start to make money, this could lead to an increase in the overall number of squads in the LCK in the upcoming years.

What After Professional Gaming Career?

By the time they turn 25, the majority of professional gamers have retired. Social media has provided new opportunities for them to monetize their expertise, though. In addition, many go on to work as game casters on Twitch or YouTube or as coaches/lecturers at eSports universities. As a result, being a former professional gamer is now widely valued, making it simple for them to find employment at a gaming business or startup in Korea. They develop into gaming authorities who are fully aware of what is good or bad about a specific game.

Despite the short careers of many professional gamers, they have a promising future in South Korea’s gaming industry, which does not seem to be on the decline anytime soon. There will be a significant need for gaming pros for years to come because many Korean gaming businesses are creating their games with the possibility of becoming major players in the eSports market.

Esports: A $1 Billion Industry Worldwide

Before discussing eSports in Korea, we could have discussed this; nevertheless, it is not too late for us to do it now, so let us delve into the sector.

The eSports sector has grown to be a $1.45 billion business. This excludes income from eSports gaming necessities like headsets and game-related keywords. Since the late 1970s, the popularity of professional-level competitive video gaming has increased every year. Over 540 million people are predicted to watch eSports events by the end of this year as a result of tens of millions-strong viewership growth over the previous few years.

New multi-million-dollar eSports arenas are being constructed all around the world, but mainly in Asia. Asia-Pacific is home to more than 50% of the world’s biggest fan base of eSports, with Europe ranking second at 16%. For instance, eSports is so popular in China that the postgraduate and vocational curricula for that country’s educational system now include gaming and eSports, which may possibly be at the Asian Games soon. Over 50% of all eSports betting revenue comes from Asian gambling markets, including South Korean betting sites, which has prompted operators to look for easier ways for customers to set up accounts on their websites and wager: bonuses, promo codes, etc.

More individuals will have access to computers and the Internet as technology advances. Esports has the capacity to develop into a truly global sport, something that has never been done before.