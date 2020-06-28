Lifestyle

Korean Golf Courses Seeing “Reservation Wars” as More Golfers Hit the Local Links

Haps Staff

As Korean amateur golfers aren’t going overseas this year to enjoy the cheaper golf fares because of coronavirus, local golf courses are experiencing a boom in reservations.

Called “reservation or booking wars” locally, some courses are experiencing a high increase in reservations.

Yongwon Country Club and Ara Mir & Golf Resort in Gyeongnam province have reported a 13.4% increase in reservations over last year.

Golf package reservations, which were rarely used in the past, have seen a 300% increase in domestic golf packages.

Tee times at almost all courses are fully booked on weekends and weekdays.

Green fees at most clubs around the country have risen by 20,000 won while caddy and cart costs have risen by 10,000 won.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

The Pick of the Bunch: Asian Casino Games

Haps Staff -
Asian casino games include some games that are not always seen in European and North American casinos. Learn about the best casino games in Asia now!
Read more
Lifestyle

Myeongji International New City and Ocean City to Open Kid’s Water Parks This Summer

Haps Staff -
Myeongji International New City and Myeongji Ocean City in Gangseo-gu will build water parks for kids this summer.
Read more
Lifestyle

Join the ECCK “European Network Night 2020” in Busan July 7th

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting “European Network Night 2020” on July 7th at the Fairfield by Marriott Songdo Beach.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan Brand Festa 2020 Returns to BEXCO This Weekend

Haps Staff -
The Busan Metropolitan City Government and broadcasting company CBS are co-hosting the Busan Brand Festa in an effort to support struggling local businesses and boost the local economy.
Read more
Lifestyle

17 Best Summer Camping Sites in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam province has released its top 17 options for campers looking to get away this summer.
Read more
Business Spotlight

BTO Introduces Discounted Activities to Do in Busan This Summer

Haps Staff -
Busan Metropolitan City and Busan Tourism Organization in cooperation with the Korea Tourism Organization will conduct a Busan Travel Campaign with a slogan of “Special Activities Enjoyed in Busan” for six weeks from June 18 to July 29.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: June 29 – July 5

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Windsurfer Rescued Off the Coast of Songjeong Beach

Busan News Haps Staff -
A windsurfer was rescued by the Busan Coast Guard Friday afternoon off when he drifted off the coast of Songjeong Gongsu Port in Haeundae-gu.
Read more

2020 SBSGOLF Korea Fair

Events Haps Staff -
Check out the latest in golf accessories this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more

Busan Bites: Seven Burger & Pasta Locations Offer Fresh, Delicious Options

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Burger & Pasta has become a staple in local dining culture for offering fresh, delicious affordable western-style meals since 2010. Beginning with a breakfast option...
Read more

Korean Golf Courses Seeing “Reservation Wars” as More Golfers Hit the Local Links

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
As Korean amateur golfers aren't going overseas this year to enjoy the cheaper golf fares because of coronavirus, local golf courses are experiencing a boom in reservations.
Read more

‘부산 무농약 애플망고’로 수입산 망고 잡는다!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 강서구에서 아열대 과일인 애플망고(Apple Mango)가 처음 수확된다.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
83 %
1.5kmh
40 %
Mon
25 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
23 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Seven Burger & Pasta Locations Offer Fresh, Delicious Options

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Burger & Pasta has become a staple in local dining culture for offering fresh, delicious affordable western-style meals since 2010. Beginning with a breakfast option...
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Galmegi Celebrates its 6th Anniversary This Friday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing Company, Busan's first craft brewery, is celebrating its 6th anniversary at its Gwangan location.
Read more

Halmae Sonchungmu Opens First Drive-thru Kimbap Restaurant in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Halmae Sonchungmu Kimbap has opened up the first drive-thru for the popular snack in Korea.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea