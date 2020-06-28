Korean Golf Courses Seeing “Reservation Wars” as More Golfers Hit the Local Links

As Korean amateur golfers aren’t going overseas this year to enjoy the cheaper golf fares because of coronavirus, local golf courses are experiencing a boom in reservations.

Called “reservation or booking wars” locally, some courses are experiencing a high increase in reservations.

Yongwon Country Club and Ara Mir & Golf Resort in Gyeongnam province have reported a 13.4% increase in reservations over last year.

Golf package reservations, which were rarely used in the past, have seen a 300% increase in domestic golf packages.

Tee times at almost all courses are fully booked on weekends and weekdays.

Green fees at most clubs around the country have risen by 20,000 won while caddy and cart costs have risen by 10,000 won.