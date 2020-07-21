News

Korean Government Designates August 17 as Temporary National Holiday

BeFM News

The South Korean government has designated August 17 as a temporary national holiday, allowing workers in the nation to have three consecutive days off during the summer season.

The Cabinet approved the plan to add the post-weekend holiday on the August calendar during a weekly meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.

Moon said the designation is intended to give a “short but precious rest time” to people tired from battling the virus.

The president said at the outset of the meeting, “I hope that it will serve as a small comfort to the people who are enduring inconveniences for the safety of everyone.”

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

11 Cases of Larvae Found in Tap Water in Busan

BeFM News -
There have been more than 10 similar reports submitted by Busan residents here of finding larvae in tap water following numerous cases in Incheon, Gyeonggi, and Seoul.
Read more
Busan News

Masks Must Be Worn at Haeundae Beach From Today

Haps Staff -
Masks must now be worn at Haeundae Beach from today, as the new ordinance from the district comes into effect.
Read more
Busan News

Rainy Season Continues Into This Week

Haps Staff -
Another dose of rain is expected this week as the summer rainy season continues to affect most of the peninsula.
Read more
Busan News

Russian Cases of Coronavirus Jumps to 39 at Gamcheon Port

Haps Staff -
19 Russian sailors have been confirmed positive for COVID19 on Thursday putting the cumulative confirmed cases from the Port of Gamcheon in just a month to 39 people.
Read more
Busan News

University Student From Daegu Hailed a Hero After Saving Drowning Girl in Gwangalli

Haps Staff -
A college student from Daegu went into the waters of Gwangalli beach in the middle of the night to save a drowning woman.
Read more
Busan News

Peter Pet Dog Cafe Opens In Buk-gu

BeFM News -
Busan Buk-gu Office announced that 'Peter Pet Dog Cafe', operated as a self-supporting business, has opened near where the old livestock dog market used to be in Buk-gu, Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Home Table Deco Fair Takes Place This Weekend at BEXCO

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Home Table Deco Fair is taking place from Thursday through Sunday at Hall 2 in Exhibition Center 1 at BEXCO in Haeundae.
Read more

BMA Collection Highlight II – All of Us Were Great Loners

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art is featuring its newest exhibition "All of Us Were Great Loners" through February 14, 2021.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Enjoy the Splendor of Yeongju

Domestic Destinations Taehyeong Kim -
If you're looking for a new place to travel this summer, here's five reasons why Yeongju is a good place to go.
Read more

Horse Racing in Korea to Resume on July 24th

Sports News Haps Staff -
Horse racing in Korea will resume at three tracks around the nation on July 24th.
Read more

안녕여름, 안녕한 부산! TV에서 만나는 셀럽들의 부산 여행기

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19) 속에서 다가오는 휴가철을 맞아 안전한 부산에서 즐기는 신나는 여름휴가를 주제로 인기 TV방송 프로그램인 tvN ‘더짠내투어’와 함께 부산 관광지 곳곳을 전국에 알린다.
Read more

Busan Roundtable This Sunday Afternoon

Events Haps Staff -
Busan Roundtable is hosting another event this Sunday afternoon at Storypal Cafe, The Cane Busan from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Marine City.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
73 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino's New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.
Read more

Shuttle Begins New Pickup Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced the launch of their new self-pickup service which will allow customers to place on-demand pickup orders from restaurants they can retrieve themselves.
Read more

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea