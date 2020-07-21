Korean Government Designates August 17 as Temporary National Holiday

The South Korean government has designated August 17 as a temporary national holiday, allowing workers in the nation to have three consecutive days off during the summer season.

The Cabinet approved the plan to add the post-weekend holiday on the August calendar during a weekly meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.

Moon said the designation is intended to give a “short but precious rest time” to people tired from battling the virus.

The president said at the outset of the meeting, “I hope that it will serve as a small comfort to the people who are enduring inconveniences for the safety of everyone.”