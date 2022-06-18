Korean Government Extends Current Quarantine Mandate for COVID-19 Patients

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday that the government will extend the current seven-day quarantine mandate for COVID-19 patients for four more weeks.

In a virus response meeting, Han said the current level of virus spread is within the country’s capacity to manage, but infection concerns linger and the number of deaths has not sufficiently reduced.

The daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea came to about 7,000 on Friday, staying below 10,000 for the eighth consecutive day.

The country reported nine COVID-19 deaths.

The government plans to reassess the infection situation every four weeks and will decide whether to lift the quarantine mandate for infected patients.