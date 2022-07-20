News

Korean Government Looks to Ease Congestion Ahead of Peak Vacation Season

As peak vacation season approaches, the government has issued a plan to ease congestion and minimize the spread of COVID-19 based on a survey from the Korea Transport Institute.

According to the survey, some 88.9 million people are expected to travel during the 20-day period between this Friday and August 10th, a quarter of whom plan to spend their time on the east coast.

To ease congestion, the government will allow driving on the shoulder on expressways to and from the east coast. Some roads will open temporarily, while more express buses will be available during the period.

Disinfection procedures will be carried out in the waiting areas and bathrooms of all transportation facilities, such as highway rest stops and train stations.

