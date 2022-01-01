Korean Gov’t Extends Current Social Distance Rules Until the 16th

South Korea will extend the current social distancing rules for two more weeks through mid-January.

At a COVID-19 response meeting held in Seoul last Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today that “it is too early to think that we have overcome the crisis” and that there are “a lot of critically ill virus patients and deaths.”

Currently, private gatherings are capped at four people nationwide, while 9 or 10 p.m. curfews are imposed on multiuse facilities’ operating hours.

The restrictions were originally supposed to end Sunday, but with the latest decision, they will be extended through January 16.