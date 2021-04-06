Arts & Culture

Korean Gov’t Looks to Spread Hanbok Culture

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is taking the lead in promoting Korean traditional clothing by designating the last Wednesday each month already known as “Culture Day” as also “Good to Wear Hanbok Day”.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is hoping that everyone will participate in the event to spread Hanbok culture.

From April 9-18, the Ministry will also hold “Hanbok Culture  Week” in collaboration with local governments.

Additionally, schools have also been asked to spread hanbok culture, with the number of schools around the nation that wear hanbok as their school uniforms has risen to 25, up from 16 a year ago.

