Korean Meal Prices Continue to Increase Significantly

The prices of popular domestic food items experienced a significant increase last month compared to the same period the previous year.

According to the Korea Consumer Agency’s comprehensive price information portal, the average prices of eight sought-after restaurant items rose by up to 13%.

Among the items, samgyetang, a chicken soup dish, saw the highest price hike. The average price of a bowl of samgyetang increased by 12.7% from 14,500 won in April last year to 16,346 won last month. Other notable increases include jjajangmyeon, which rose by 12.5%, and pork belly, which increased by 11.4%.

All eight items under investigation experienced price increases, including kimchi stew with white rice, gimbap, naengmyeon, bibimbap, and kalguksu. Four of the items, including naengmyeon, jajangmyeon, kimchi stew, and kalguksu, saw a 1-2% increase compared to the previous month.

Last month, 10,000 won was sufficient to cover the cost of a meal with only four items: kimchi stew, white rice, jjajangmyeon, kalguksu, and gimbap. However, bibimbap, which was previously included, was removed from the list earlier this year after surpassing the 10,000 won mark.

According to the National Statistical Office, the national restaurant price index reached 117.15 last month, showing a 0.7% increase compared to the previous month. This marks the 29th consecutive month of price increases in the restaurant sector since December 2020.