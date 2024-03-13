Image: Korea National Ballet
Korean National Ballet to Present “Swan Lake”

The Korean National Ballet’s rendition of Swan Lake will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 15 and 2 p.m. on March 16 at Busan Citizens Hall.

The Korean National Ballet, established in 1962, was Korea’s first professional ballet team and features some of the most respected dancers from around the country.

Past Korean National Ballet performances have included classics such as The Nutcracker and Giselle.

Event Information

Date & Time: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Venue: Busan Citizens’ Hall

Tickets: VIP-seat 100,000 won / R-seat 80,000 won / S-seat 50,000 won / A-seat 20,000 won

