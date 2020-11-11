Arts & Culture

Korean Pop Lyrics: Melodies of Life Exhibit Begins

A new exhibition featuring the beauty of Hangul and Korean pop lyrics is taking place at Busan Museum through January 10, 2021.

Period: November 10, 2020 – January 10, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: Tue to Sun 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, National Hangeul Museum

The Busan Museum is scheduled to reopen to the public on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Online reservations are available here.  (Only in Korean)

Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday (No night openings)

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

Staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

