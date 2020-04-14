Image: Mega Mart
Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Haps Staff

Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.

The local delicacy know as san dalgi is sent directly from farms in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, and is known to be fresh and high in sugar content.

The countryside in Gimhae is known to be one of the biggest growing areas of the fruit, with some farms offering “pick your own” berries over the years.

They have also become a favorite of foodies who like the sweet fruit on top of desserts.

Mega Marts around Busan are selling the berries for 12,900 won for 400 grams.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

