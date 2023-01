A survey found that Korean tourists in Busan wanted to visit Gwangalli Beach and Millak Waterfront Park the most and visiting good restaurants was the most popular activity.

The Busan Tourism Organization surveyed about 2,000 Korean citizens who visited the city’s tourism portal (Visit Busan) last December.

61% of those surveyed were aged 20 to 39 and more than 42 percent of the respondents were living in the greater capital region including Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.