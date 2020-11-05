Korean War Veterans from ASEAN

2020 Busan UN Week, Pop-Up Exhibition Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War.

Event Information

Period: October 23 – December 13, 2020

Venue: ASEAN Culture House Community Hall (1F)

Hours of Operation: weekday 10:00-18:00, weekend 10:00-19:00 (Close on Every Monday)

Hosted by: Korea Foundation

Organized by: ASEAN Culture House

Supported by: Busan Metropolitan City, Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, Royal Thai Embassy

With Cooperation from Korean Culture and Information Service, The War Memorial of Korea, Korea JoongAng Daily

Website