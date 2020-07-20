NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,200 – 1,210 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid weakening U.S. employment indicators, growing tensions between the U.S. and China over U.S. President Trump’s decision to impose a visa ban on Chinese Communist Party members is expected to strengthen risk-averse sentiment this week.

Last week’s trend:

Despite risk-on sentiment stemming from expectations of a coronavirus vaccine and rising U.S. and Chinese stock prices, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, thanks to increasing dollar-selling volume.

Under the influence of falling stock prices in the tech sector, and plummeting global stock prices stemming from a plunge in Chinese stocks, risk-averse sentiment increased, and the KRW-USD rate’s upward trend continued. At mid-week, as news about Moderna completing a phase III vaccine trial went viral, the KRW-USD rate fell sharply.

At the end of the week, the Bank of Korea’s decision to freeze the benchmark interest rate had limited influence on the KRW-USD rate, while the Chinese yuan turned weaker despite China’s 2Q growth rate rebound. In line with such trends, the KRW-USD exchange rate fluctuated before ending the week down slightly.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

Busan Office of Education Releases Summer Vacation Schedule For Students

BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has announced the summer vacation schedule for elementary, middle, and high schools
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business Spotlight

Busan City Bus Tours Offering Discounted Tickets Until July 19

Haps Staff -
The Busan Tourism Organization has announced that they will be offering discounted tickets on Busan City Bus Tours until July 19th.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

Busan Destinations: The Tranquil Ahopsan Forest

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
One of the lesser-known tourist sites in the city, Ahopsan Forest in Gijang is a terrific option for those looking to get back to nature.
Read more

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 565th Subscription Concert

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Philarmonic Orchestra is holding its 565th Subscription Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this Friday evening.
Read more

Shuttle Begins New Pickup Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced the launch of their new self-pickup service which will allow customers to place on-demand pickup orders from restaurants they can retrieve themselves.
Read more

Six Free Online Korean Classes to Learn Hangul Quickly

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Looking to improve your Korean skills but don’t have the time to go to a class? There’s plenty of online resources to study these days without having to leave the comfort of your living room.
Read more

부산시립미술관 기획전, “젊은 시각 새로운 시선 2020”

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시립미술관은 17일부터 10월 4일까지 "젊은 시각 새로운 시선 2020-낯선 곳에 선"을 개최한다.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
83 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Begins New Pickup Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced the launch of their new self-pickup service which will allow customers to place on-demand pickup orders from restaurants they can retrieve themselves.
Read more

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea