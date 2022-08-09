Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,290 – 1,320 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The market is forecast to attempt to bring the KRW-USD rate down below 1,300 amid reduced geopolitical tensions and a possible improvement in supply conditions resulting from lower oil prices.

Yet, the US dollar will be supported by stronger U.S. economic data releases including a robust jobs report.

The market could be more volatile based on the result of the July U.S. CPI set to be announced on the 10th. Economists expect a moderate decline in inflation pressure from a month earlier. But in view of rising wages and housing costs, one is advised to see how inflation will evolve over the next few months. In such circumstances, the greenback will continue to be supported by expectations of the Fed’s tougher tightening to tame inflation.

Last week’s trend:

In response to the weaker yuan, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up. As a result of China’s contracted factory activity, the Chinese yuan and the Korean won fell in sync. And geopolitical tensions escalated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan also drove up the KRW-USD rate.

At mid-week, in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s more aggressive tightening, the KRW-USD rate picked up.

Later in the week, the greenback weakened amid fears of recession. As the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50bp and warned that the U.K. would start falling into a recession, government yields went down in Europe and the U.S., pushing down the US dollar.

