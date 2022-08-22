Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,320 – 1,345 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

In the lead-up to the Jackson Hole meeting, the KRW-USD rate is forecast to pick up, affected by the stronger dollar and the weaker yuan. When Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks on the 26th at the central bank’s annual gathering, there is a prospect that he is going to emphasize the role of monetary policy in reducing inflation pressures, serving as a factor supporting the US dollar.

China’s central bank unexpectedly slashed key interest rates last week and appeared to set its fixing for the yuan weaker. Given the circumstances, the yuan will remain under downward pressure, pushing down the Korean won.

On the other hand, Korea’s Minister of Economy and Finance said the Korean won was moving in sync with other currencies, suggesting the government is less likely to intervene. But, the Bank of Korea is expected to raise the interest rates at its policy meeting, which will limit any sharp drop in the won.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, influenced by the slowing Chinese economy and higher demand for safe-haven assets.

Around mid-week, the KRW-USD rate continued its upward trend on the back of the increased U.S. Treasury yields. As interest rates rose in Europe and the U.S. following a surge in UK CPI inflation, the greenback rallied. It then remained strong as minutes from the Fed’s meeting reaffirmed the central bank’s tightening efforts.

Later in the week, Fed officials’ hawkish tone sent the KRW-USD rate higher. And the rate rose at a faster pace amid the likelihood of aggressive monetary tightening ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.