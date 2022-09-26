Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,419 – 1,445 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The KRW-USD rate is forecast to surge further influenced by the Fed’s upward tightening outlook after the September FOMC, increasing demand for safe assets as the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, and heightened geopolitical risks from Italy’s anti-EU, pro-Russian, far-right party coming to power. It seems that weaknesses in major currencies can result in the greenback’s rise, including causing the Euro to weaken again amid the Eurozone’s worsening economic situation and a sharp decline in the pound from fears of fiscal deficits caused by the new U.K Prime Minister’s energy bills.

Many Fed officials will testify this week, but there will be a limited impact from the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric as the public is already aware of the Fed’s hawkish stance. Meanwhile, the government announced measures last week to improve supply and demand, which include the National Pension Service-Bank of Korea currency swap, the expansion of forwarding selling by shipbuilders, and the Korea Gas Corporation’s borrowing of U.S. dollars. Whether or not this will change payment superiority supply and demand will be closely monitored.

Last week’s trend:

Earlier this week, the KRW-USD exchange rate soared to the 1,400-won per dollar level following the rising greenback overseas and concentrated transaction demand. But, the exchange rate dropped to the 1,380-won range during a pause in the dollar’s strength owing to smoothing operations by South Korean foreign exchange authorities amid a wait-and-see attitude ahead of a meeting of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC).

At mid-week, the KRW-USD rate increased to the 1,390-won level influenced by a sharp rising trend in the greenback. The rate turned upward with resumed greenback purchasing shortly before the FOMC meeting. Following the September FOMC meeting announcement, the rate reached the 1,400-won level as the greenback surged in the midst of increased demand for the U.S dollar as a safe asset, due to the Fed’s move toward tighter monetary policy resulting from a rise in the dot plot and the Russian government’s military mobilization.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD rate remained flat amid a pause in the dollar’s strength and the Yen’s upward movement. As the Yen surged after the intervention by the Japanese Finance Ministry, and the South Korean financial authorities’ selling intervention, the rate fell slightly, failing to reach the 1,410-level won.

