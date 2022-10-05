Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,420 – 1,445 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The KRW-USD rate will be supported by demand for settlement and dollar buying. In view of an easing of financial market jitters triggered by the U.K., it will likely pick up at a slower pace. Despite the Korean government’s measures to stabilize the F/X market, its impact on the KRW-USD rate was limited. But, the moves will have a gradual effect, improving supply/demand conditions.

Yet, geopolitical risk stemming from North Korea’s possible 7th nuclear test will prevent the KRW-USD rate from falling sharply. Further, rising oil prices and inflationary pressure will serve as factors driving up the exchange rate. U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to be back to their lowest level since late 2020. If it turns out to be better than expected, however, it could help the greenback strengthen further

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up on the back of strong demand for the greenback. Meanwhile, the pound plunged in response to the British government’s energy bill, and the euro weakened following the far-right leader’s winning the election in Italy. Against this backdrop, the KRW-USD rate rose to the 1,430s. It then shed some of the gains and slid to the 1,420 level.

At mid-week, as US Treasury yields increased and dollar buying resumed in offshore markets, the KRW-USD rate jumped to nearly 1,440.

However, with the Bank of England’s purchase of government bonds spurring risk appetite, the KRW-USD rate closed out the week down.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.