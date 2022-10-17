Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,430 – 1,450 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s KRW-USD exchange rate is expected to remain stable amid uncertainty over the inflation-driven strength of the greenback and ahead of a major political event in China.

The continued upward pressure on price, confirmed last week by the CPI and University of Michigan Inflation Expectations, will raise the possibility of another Fed hike at the end of the year, which may result in an even stronger greenback. Meanwhile, China maintained its zero-COVID policy at its party congress held on the 16th. This adds to existing concerns that the economic slowdown in China may cause the yuan to further depreciate.

Back in Korea, as the government’s supply-demand measures take effect, the exchange rate will rise moderately this week. As shipbuilders’ forward exchange transactions, led by the Export-Import Bank of Korea, kick-off and the National Pension Service-BOK currency swap kicks into gear this week, strong buying momentum will fade in spite of the sturdy dollar.

Earlier this week, the KRW-USD exchange rate opened the week up due to the demand for safe assets following the positive US jobs report and the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict. US nonfarm employment growth slowed while still remaining solid, backing up the Fed’s policy tightening and resulting in a stronger greenback.

Midweek, the KRW-USD exchange rate fell, influenced by a recovery in risk appetite due to stock market gains and remarks on a sharp rise in the exchange rate by the Bank of Korea’s (BOK) governor. Stocks were up as South Korean chipmakers, Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., received approval from the US government to supply equipment to their Chinese facilities. The exchange rate dropped slightly after remarks on its recent rise by the BOK’s governor at a press conference by the Monetary Policy Board.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate rose, ahead of the release of the September US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Despite an increase in core-CPI prices, the KRW-USD exchange rate fell moderately following the recovery in risk appetite due to the stock market rally.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.