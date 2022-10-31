Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,415 – 1,435 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The KRW-USD exchange rate is forecast to become volatile with November FOMC minutes and the U.S. jobs report released later this week. It is expected to rise as October CPI data released next week put traders on alert. As expectations for the Fed’s slowing the rate-hike pace following a dovish remark by Fed Officials led to the fall of the previous week’s exchange rate, whether Officials still support the message will be found at this week’s FOMC meeting.

A deficit of $4 billion and a decrease in exports are expected in October Trade Balance released this week, which may stimulate dollar-purchasing sentiment depending on the supply-demand environment. The possibility of North Korea’s nuke test ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 8 will play as another factor that influences the KRW-USD exchange rate.

Last week’s trend:

Earlier this week, the KRW-USD exchange rate tumbled due to a weak greenback following an expectation of slowing the pace of tightening. The exchange rate slipped on growing hopes of a slowing rate-hike pace supported by dovish rhetoric by the San Fransisco Fed President ahead of the blackout period. But it hit a year-high of 1444.22-won level during trading as the Chinese yuan became weaker along with investors’ skepticism over Xi Jinping’s economic stimulus.

Midweek, the KRW-USD exchange rate further dropped along with reduced uncertainty influenced by the UK’s new Prime Minister, and a decline in U.S. treasury yields. Stronger Asian currencies – yuan and yen – also exerted downward pressure on the exchange rate drop.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate rose along with the stronger greenback, reflecting concern over economic uncertainty in the euro area immediately after the ECB meeting.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.