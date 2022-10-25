Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,415 – 1,443 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

As Fed Officials refrain from speaking publicly during the blackout period prior to the next FOMC meeting (Nov. 1-2), which affects the greenback’s current upward trend, this week’s KRW-USD exchange rate is expected to show volatility due to rate decision meetings occurring in major countries.

On Friday night and Monday morning, Japanese authorities intervened by selling dollars and buying yen to reverse the currency depreciation. This intervention is likely to play as the upper resistance for the greenback. However, there are concerns over uncertainties from home and abroad and an economic recession stemming from monetary tightening in major economies, supporting the dollar.

The provision of liquidity over 50 trillion won ($34.7 billion) announced over the weekend to ease jitters in the country’s corporate bond and commercial paper markets, is predicted to support the appreciation of the won. The sell-off by heavy industries, the late-month dollar sell-off, and supply/demand measures in the FX market are also contributing factors. The KRW-USD exchange rate is anticipated to decline slightly from the previous week.

Last week’s trend:

Earlier this week, the KRW-USD exchange rate began with a comeback by the greenback supported by the Fed’s tightening policy amid rising prices and the increase in the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index. Later, it plummeted due to the rise in the sterling following the U.K. government’s reversal of its tax cut plans.

Midweek, the KRW-USD exchange rate rose, hitting year-highs, as the JPY-USD was likely to break above the 150 yen level, and as the CNY-USD rate rose above 7.2 yuan. Soaring prices in Europe and Canada following the increase in September also played a role in strengthening the dollar.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate rose steadily near the year-high level of 1442 won as the U.S. Treasury yields rose again in Asian markets. However, it closed at the 1439.8-won level, up 11.3 won from the previous week amid traders’ wariness of the authority’s interventions and the dollar sell-off.

