Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,395 – 1,430 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Though hawkish comments from Fed Officials and the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecast may support the value of the greenback this week, the KRW-USD exchange rate is expected to decline following the resolution of political uncertainties from a reversal in risk appetite and the 2022 US midterm election results. While politicians are pushing the Fed to lose policy tightening ahead of the election, the greenback seems to remain firm amid Fed Officials’ hawkish policy stance. However, growing expectations for China’s ending zero-Covid policy create a risk-appetite environment and put pressure on the fall of the exchange rate. Therefore, it seems that Chinese authorities should officially confirm this matter.

Steady net foreign purchases in the Korean stock market and improved supply and demand also contribute to the drop in the exchange rate. In spite of geopolitical instabilities, such as North Korea’s provocations ahead of the U.S. election, and continued turmoil in the domestic credit markets, a falling greenback is anticipated to be supportive of the stronger won.

Last week’s trend:

Earlier this week, the KRW-USD exchange rate dropped amid Asian markets’ strong performance due to increased risk appetite, after showing a downward movement caused by a weaker yuan amidst China’s worsening economic indicators. The exchange rate fell, driven by a surge in Asian share markets and the stronger yuan on unconfirmed reports that Chinese policymakers are considering ways to exit the country’s zero-Covid policies.

Midweek, the KRW-USD exchange rate further rose due to the strong greenback followed by the Fed’s hawkish outlook at its November FOMC. As the Fed is expected to raise the terminal rate, leading to rising US Treasury yields, the dollar gained strength. However, the rise in the exchange rate showed a slowdown amid steady foreign net buying in the Korean stock market and improved supply and demand.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate dipped along with the strengthened yuan. The won remained stronger against the U.S. dollar with the higher risk appetite in Asian markets fueled by speculation that Beijing is preparing to phase out Covid-zero policies.

