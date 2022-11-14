Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,300 – 1,330 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The KRW-USD rate will likely reverse some of its earlier losses due to dividend payout and profit-taking following the previous week’s sharp slide. And the exchange rate’s recent sudden drop is expected to bring volatility to the market for the time being. Demand for the US dollar prompted by the scheduled dividend payout by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will put upward pressure on the KRW-USD rate. Given that concern about inflation eased substantially after the release of US inflation report, Federal Reserve officials’ remarks will not have much impact on the market.

Yet, in view of the improved supply/demand condition as a result of the influx of foreign capital and the adjustment of overseas investment plans by public institutions, it is hard to expect the exchange rate to take a sharp turn upward. In addition, if US-China tensions soften as a consequence of the meeting of their leaders, it would serve as a factor pushing down the KRW-USD rate.

Last week’s trend:

The KRW-USD exchange rate opened the week down sharply amid expectations of some easing of China’s Covid measures and the possibility of a Republican victory in the US mid-terms.

Around mid-week, as investors shunned risky assets while they awaited U.S. inflation data and Democrats performed better than expected, the KRW-USD rate rebounded.

Later in the week, risk appetite improved after US inflation cooled and foreign investors were net buyers of Korean stocks. And China relaxed its coronavirus quarantine requirements. Under such conditions, the greenback staged its biggest drop since the financial crisis.

