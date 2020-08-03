NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,190 – 1,200 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Although the United States’ 2Q GDP growth rate marked a record low, the dollar’s low purchase price is expected to push the KRW-USD exchange rate slightly upward. Furthermore, high dollar payment demand is forecast to push the exchange rate above the 1,190 won level this week.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down due to foreigners’ increased net selling on the Seoul bourse as well as a bearish greenback stemming from weak U.S. jobs indicators.

As the U.S. announced additional pump-priming policy, the market’s risk-on sentiment strengthened, and the KRW-USD exchange rate continued along its downward trend. Later on, the rate turned upward, moving in line with the weakened Chinese yuan.

At mid-week, while the dollar remained bearish, foreigners’ net selling on the Seoul bourse increased and the KRW-USD rate turned downward. At the end of the week, the exchange rate continued to drop as the U.S. central bank displayed a dovish stance by announcing a rate freeze on its key short-term interest rate, while South Korea and the U.S. extended their currency swap.

The KRW-USD rate closed the week up as the greenback gained strength, but it soon turned weaker due to a plunge in the U.S. growth rate.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

Number of Hotels More Than Doubles Since 2012

BeFM News -
Hotels across the country have grown by more than 50%, and 75% by the number of rooms over the past seven years.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business Spotlight

New Mobile Banking App Simplifies Overseas Money Transfers

Haps Staff -
Hana Bank has stepped up its mobile banking for foreigners by launching a smartphone-based platform that enables domestic and overseas money transfers with fewer steps than ever.
Read more
Business Spotlight

BTO Looking for English Content YouTube Creators

BeFM News -
The Busan Tourism Organization said that it is looking for 'YouTube Creators' to participate in the production of English video content related to Busan city by the 10th of next month.
Read more
Busan News

AD STARS 2020 Receives Over 20,000 Entires For The Fourth Year Running

Haps Staff -
AD STARS is pleased to confirm it has received 20,028 entries from 60 countries to this year’s awards, with an increase in entries from a diverse mix of markets around the globe.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

The Latest

Who is The Best Team in the Korean Soccer League?

Sports News Haps Staff -
When you think about Korea, you probably don’t think about soccer, but the sport has been experiencing a monumental growth in popularity in decades.
Read more

Busan Taxi Driver Arrested After Stabbing Passenger 10 Times Because He Wouldn’t Stop Farting

Busan News Haps Staff -
In a truly bizarre story, a Busan taxi driver has been arrested after stabbing a passenger who kept farting in the car.
Read more

“Busan, the Beginning of History” Exhibit Begins Today

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting its latest exhibition, "Busan the Beginning of History" from today through October 25.
Read more

Number of Hotels More Than Doubles Since 2012

Business News BeFM News -
Hotels across the country have grown by more than 50%, and 75% by the number of rooms over the past seven years.
Read more

Over 1,300 Warnings For Not Wearing Masks Over the Weekend in Haeundae and Songjeong Beach

Travel BeFM News -
With the vacation season in Busan officially kicking off last weekend, the number of people who received a warning to wear a mask on Haeundae Beach has also significantly increased.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Friday and Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Friday and Saturday.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
74 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Friday and Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Friday and Saturday.
Read more

Hurshimchung Brau Offering Two Delicious Steak Dinner Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hurshimchung Brau in Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is offering up two delicious steak dinner options.
Read more

Namhae’s Popular German Beer Festival Canceled This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has announced that this year's popular German Beer Festival has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Busan Bites Haps Staff -
Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea