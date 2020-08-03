Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,190 – 1,200 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Although the United States’ 2Q GDP growth rate marked a record low, the dollar’s low purchase price is expected to push the KRW-USD exchange rate slightly upward. Furthermore, high dollar payment demand is forecast to push the exchange rate above the 1,190 won level this week.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down due to foreigners’ increased net selling on the Seoul bourse as well as a bearish greenback stemming from weak U.S. jobs indicators.

As the U.S. announced additional pump-priming policy, the market’s risk-on sentiment strengthened, and the KRW-USD exchange rate continued along its downward trend. Later on, the rate turned upward, moving in line with the weakened Chinese yuan.

At mid-week, while the dollar remained bearish, foreigners’ net selling on the Seoul bourse increased and the KRW-USD rate turned downward. At the end of the week, the exchange rate continued to drop as the U.S. central bank displayed a dovish stance by announcing a rate freeze on its key short-term interest rate, while South Korea and the U.S. extended their currency swap.

The KRW-USD rate closed the week up as the greenback gained strength, but it soon turned weaker due to a plunge in the U.S. growth rate.

