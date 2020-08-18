Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,183 – 1,192 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With South Korea witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, the Korean won is expected to lose strength this week as foreign investors’ risk-averse sentiment strengthens. The KRW-USD exchange rate is forecast to rise slightly. Nevertheless, Korean exporters’ month-end dollar-selling volume is expected to limit the rate’s upper line.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, moving in line with the Chinese yuan, which had become bearish due to ongoing U.S.-China tensions, while also affected by a bullish greenback stemming from positive U.S. job indicators. Afterward, influenced by foreign net buying on the Korea bourse and a weakening dollar, the KRW-USD rate fell slightly.

Later in the week, the greenback maintained a bearish stance due to positive news from global stock markets, while increasing dollar-selling volume supported the rate’s bottom line.

Toward the end of the week, expectations of an economic recovery strengthened the dollar, and an increasing number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Korea weakened the Korean won. The KRW-USD exchange rate closed the week slightly up.

