Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,185 – 1,195 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

While economic indicators from the Eurozone were below expectations, U.S. indicators remained relatively robust, and the greenback is forecast to turn bullish this week. Furthermore, a drastic increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea is expected to weaken the Korean currency. The KRW-USD exchange rate is forecast to rise slightly this week.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, moving in line with the domestic stock market. It then continued its downward trend in line with the strong Chinese yuan, despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in Korea.

Later, risk-averse sentiment grew due to the jump in Korea’s coronavirus caseload, but the KRW-USD rate maintained its downward trend due to a weakened greenback and rising domestic stock prices.

Toward the end of the week, the U.S. Federal Reserve issued a negative announcement on the U.S. economy, and the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes went against the market’s sentiment, which had expectations of yield curve targeting. As a result, the Seoul stock market fell sharply and the KRW-USD exchange rate turned upward. Nevertheless, the KRW-USD rate closed the week down, moving in line with the strong renminbi.

