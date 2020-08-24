NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,185 – 1,195 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

While economic indicators from the Eurozone were below expectations, U.S. indicators remained relatively robust, and the greenback is forecast to turn bullish this week. Furthermore, a drastic increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea is expected to weaken the Korean currency. The KRW-USD exchange rate is forecast to rise slightly  this week.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, moving in line with the domestic stock market. It then continued its downward trend in line with the strong Chinese yuan, despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in Korea.

Later, risk-averse sentiment grew due to the jump in Korea’s coronavirus caseload, but the KRW-USD rate maintained its downward trend due to a weakened greenback and rising domestic stock prices.

Toward the end of the week, the U.S. Federal Reserve issued a negative announcement on the U.S. economy, and the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes went against the market’s sentiment, which had expectations of yield curve targeting. As a result, the Seoul stock market fell sharply and the KRW-USD exchange rate turned upward. Nevertheless, the KRW-USD rate closed the week down, moving in line with the strong renminbi.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite in the city, Gavi Wine House offers great food, wine, and a delightful dining experience.
Read more

Shuttle Announces Safety Precautions for Delivery Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced new safety precautions for customers and drivers in response to the increased social distancing measures in Korea.
Read more

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

