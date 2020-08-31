NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,175 – 1,185 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

After Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned for health reasons, the Japanese yen turned bullish, reflecting possible changes to monetary policy. As a result, the U.S. dollar grew more bearish. The greenback is expected to open the week in a weaker position, while the growing number of coronavirus cases in Korea is expected to limit the KRW-USD exchange rate’s bottom line. 

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, reflecting a bullish greenback due to positive U.S. economic indicators. A stabilizing of coronavirus cases in Korea and foreigners’ net buying on the Seoul bourse limited the rate’s upper line, pushing the rate downward as the U.S. and China reaffirmed their commitment to their phase one trade deal.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD  rate turned upward due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Korea and foreigners’ net selling on the local bourse, but the rate later fell due to a stronger Chinese yuan and an increase in exporters’ dollar-selling volume. At the end of the week, the Fed chair mentioned “average inflation targeting” during his speech at Jackson Hole, and risk-on sentiment strengthened in response.

Nevertheless, as the Japanese Prime Minister announced his resignation, the Japanese yen strengthened, limiting the rate’s bottom line.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business Spotlight

19th Seoul International Cafe Show is Opening its Doors from November 4-7

Haps Staff -
Reaching its 19th edition during the first week of November from the 4th to the 7th, Cafe Show Seoul is expecting over 650 exhibitors and 3,000 brands to showcase their products to local and international buyers in a metropolitan city worldly renowned for taking strong preventive measures against epidemics.
Read more
Business News

5 Things You Need to Know Before Diving Into Cryptocurrencies

Haps Staff -
Investing in digital assets has never been easier. Studies say that at least 40% of millennials want to invest in cryptocurrencies in the time to come. However, if you are one of them, you should consider a few essential factors before diving into cryptocurrency. We are going to cover the five most important ones.
Read more
Business Spotlight

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2020 Expands Opportunities for Thai Business Operators to Meet Global Trade Partners

Haps Staff -
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse proceed to organize THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2020 under the concept of “Eat Responsibly” to showcase the potential of Thai business operators.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

Blockbuster Movies Once Again Pushed Back in Theaters Nationwide

Movies & TV BeFM News -
A recent spike in new coronavirus cases has dealt another heavy blow to the South Korean film industry, pushing distributors to postpone the release of titles set to hit theaters next month.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: August 31 – September 6

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.
Read more

Solo Cello Concert by Yang Ukjin

Events Haps Staff -
Enjoy a concert dedicated to the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth.
Read more

19th Seoul International Cafe Show is Opening its Doors from November 4-7

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Reaching its 19th edition during the first week of November from the 4th to the 7th, Cafe Show Seoul is expecting over 650 exhibitors and 3,000 brands to showcase their products to local and international buyers in a metropolitan city worldly renowned for taking strong preventive measures against epidemics.
Read more

International Destinations: Maldivian Eco-Resort Gili Lankanfushi Reopens its Doors

International Destinations Haps Staff -
On Tuesday, September 1st, the Maldives’ much-loved Gili Lankanfushi will reopen its doors to a secluded and sustainable paradise.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
61 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
27 °

Dine & Drink

19th Seoul International Cafe Show is Opening its Doors from November 4-7

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Reaching its 19th edition during the first week of November from the 4th to the 7th, Cafe Show Seoul is expecting over 650 exhibitors and 3,000 brands to showcase their products to local and international buyers in a metropolitan city worldly renowned for taking strong preventive measures against epidemics.
Read more

First Rice Harvesting in Busan Begins This Weekend

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The Busan Agricultural Technology Center announced that the first rice harvesting will begin this year at a farm in Jukdong-dong, Gangseo-gu on the 28th.
Read more

Beer Shop Offering 4+1 Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop in Gwangalli is holding a 4+1 take out promotion on all cans and bottles.
Read more

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2020 Expands Opportunities for Thai Business Operators to Meet Global Trade Partners

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse proceed to organize THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2020 under the concept of “Eat Responsibly” to showcase the potential of Thai business operators.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea