Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,160 – 1,170 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Last week, the KRW-USD rate moved in sync with the strong Chinese yuan. But considering that it overshot somewhat, the possibility of the rate going up this week cannot be ruled out.

In addition, despite the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates low, the KRW-USD rate’s direction is likely to be affected by uncertainties such as the pandemic and the U.S. presidential election campaign.

Last week’s trend:

Influenced by higher U.S. consumer prices in July, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, helped by net foreign selling on the Seoul stock exchange, and the continued rally of the Chinese yuan. The rate then fell below 1,180 on news of coronavirus vaccine development and the yuan’s sharp rally.

At mid-week, with investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting, the KRW-USD rate crept further down to the mid-1,170s due to sound U.S. and China economic data and the yuan’s appreciation.    

Later in the week, the Fed signaled at its FOMC meeting that it would maintain interest rates at the current level, prompting demand for riskier assets. Against this backdrop, the Fed chair said the outlook for the U.S. economy is uncertain, preventing the KRW-USD rate from falling further sharply. The rate ultimately fell to the low 1,160s before closing amid a strengthening yuan.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

