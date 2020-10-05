NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,162 – 1,172 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With uncertainty gripping U.S. politics as well as the upcoming U.S. presidential election due to U.S. President Trump’s testing positive for COVID-19, the market’s preference for safe-haven assets is forecast to strengthen. Nevertheless, expectations about the U.S. Congress’s agreement to further pump-priming measures may limit the KRW-USD exchange rate’s upper line this week.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, amid growing concerns about a stagnant U.S. economy and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Later, risk-on sentiment strengthened due to rising prices on the New York Stock Exchange. An increase in local exporters’ dollar-selling volume before the Chuseok holiday pushed the KRW-USD exchange rate downward.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

