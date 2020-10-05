Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,162 – 1,172 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With uncertainty gripping U.S. politics as well as the upcoming U.S. presidential election due to U.S. President Trump’s testing positive for COVID-19, the market’s preference for safe-haven assets is forecast to strengthen. Nevertheless, expectations about the U.S. Congress’s agreement to further pump-priming measures may limit the KRW-USD exchange rate’s upper line this week.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, amid growing concerns about a stagnant U.S. economy and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Later, risk-on sentiment strengthened due to rising prices on the New York Stock Exchange. An increase in local exporters’ dollar-selling volume before the Chuseok holiday pushed the KRW-USD exchange rate downward.

