Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,145 – 1,155 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

A positive forecast about U.S. economic stimulus policy is expected to strengthen risk-on sentiment this week. Nevertheless, vigilance toward U.S.’s policy volatility as well as a fluctuating Chinese yuan will limit the rate’s bottom line

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, due to various risk-on factors including U.S. President Trump leaving the hospital earlier than expected after testing positive for the coronavirus.

At mid-week, risk-averse sentiment strengthened as the U.S. president called off stimulus talks in Congress, but the greenback gained strength later as Mr. Trump signaled support for airlines.

At the end of the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate fell due to a stronger Chinese yuan, closing the week in the low 1,150s.

