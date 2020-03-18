Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,150 – 1,200 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Although the U.S. Fed’s emergency decision to cut interest rates by 100 basis points should serve to weaken the greenback, widening concerns about economic sluggishness stemming from the coronavirus epidemic will curb the dollar’s weakness.

Moreover, if the Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board announces a rate cut, as expected, it would also push the weakened Korean won to gain strength. Influenced by such diverse factors, the KRW-USD exchange rate is forecast to trend upward this week amid high volatility.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, as a drop in global oil prices prompted stock markets to plunge.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD exchange rate continued along a slight downward trend, reflecting wariness by Korea’s F/X regulators. Nevertheless, with the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the coronavirus outbreak a “pandemic” and U.S. President Trump announcing disappointing pump-priming policy measures last week, the market’s risk-averse sentiment rose sharply, and the KRW-USD exchange rate reached the 1,200 level.

At the end of the week, panicky market sentiment due to a record-large drop in global stocks, including the NYSE, pushed the KRW-USD rate upward, but the exchange rate ended the week slightly down due to F/X regulators’ remarks aimed at stabilizing the market.

