Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,150 – 1,200 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Although the U.S. Fed’s emergency decision to cut interest rates by 100 basis points should serve to weaken the greenback, widening concerns about economic sluggishness stemming from the coronavirus epidemic will curb the dollar’s weakness.

Moreover, if the Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board announces a rate cut,  as expected, it would also push the weakened Korean won to gain strength. Influenced by such diverse factors, the KRW-USD exchange rate is forecast to trend upward this week amid high volatility.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, as a drop in global oil prices prompted stock markets to plunge.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD exchange rate continued along a slight downward trend, reflecting wariness by Korea’s F/X regulators. Nevertheless, with the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the coronavirus outbreak a “pandemic” and U.S. President Trump announcing disappointing pump-priming policy measures last week, the market’s risk-averse sentiment rose sharply, and the KRW-USD exchange rate reached the 1,200 level.

At the end of the week, panicky market sentiment due to a record-large drop in global stocks, including the NYSE, pushed the KRW-USD rate upward, but the exchange rate ended the week slightly down due to F/X regulators’ remarks aimed at stabilizing the market.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

