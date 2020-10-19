Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,140 – 1,147 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Uncertainty about consensus on a bipartisan stimulus plan in the U.S. is expected to weaken the greenback. Nevertheless, risk-averse sentiment stemming from concerns about the stimulus package issue as well as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are expected to strengthen, and the Korean F/X regulatory authorities’ vigilance is forecast to support the rate’s bottom line.

Last week’s trend:

Amid expectations of bipartisan consensus on a stimulus package for the U.S. economy and the Democratic Party being favored to win the upcoming U.S. presidential election, the greenback turned bearish and the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down. The rate then rose upward slightly, moving in line with the strong Chinese yuan.

At mid-week, the rate’s downward trend was limited as the Fed FOMC’s meeting results met the market’s expectations and the BOK President remarks that the Bank would maintain an easing monetary policy brushed away concerns about regulators’ intervention in the F/X market.

At the end of the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate moved in line with the bullish remnimbi despite a new wave of coronavirus in Europe as well as risks about reaching a consensus on a U.S. stimulus plan. The rate closed out the week up, due to risk-averse factors including sluggish U.S. jobs indicators and uncertainty about a bipartisan consensus on a U.S. stimulus package.

