Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Trading range: 1,125 – 1,135 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Despite the upcoming U.S. presidential election, the dollar is turning weaker amid expectations about U.S. pump-priming policy. Nevertheless, the KRW-USD exchange rate’s bottom line is expected to be limited by the heightened vigilance of FX regulators amid a weakening dollar, and the ensuing concerns about the country’s export-driven economy.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week at the 1,130 won level, as uncertainties about a U.S. bipartisan stimulus plan strengthened the greenback. Nevertheless, after China’s 3Q GDP turned out lower than expectations, heightened F/X regulators’ vigilance limited the rate’s bottom line.

At mid-week, the New York bourse rose, bolstering risk-on sentiment, but the Korean economy minister’s remarks on concerns over the volatility of the KRW-USD exchange rate, implying possible intervention, limited the rate’s bottom line, and the rate remained in the low 1,130s.

At the end of the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate rose, but due to a stronger Chinese yuan and greater vigilance by F/X regulators, the rate closed out the week at the same level as the previous week.

