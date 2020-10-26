NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,125 – 1,135 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Despite the upcoming U.S. presidential election, the dollar is turning weaker amid expectations about U.S. pump-priming policy. Nevertheless, the KRW-USD exchange rate’s bottom line is expected to be limited by the heightened vigilance of FX regulators amid a weakening dollar, and the ensuing concerns about the country’s export-driven economy. 

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week at the 1,130 won level, as uncertainties about a U.S. bipartisan stimulus plan strengthened the greenback. Nevertheless, after China’s 3Q GDP turned out lower than expectations, heightened F/X regulators’ vigilance limited the rate’s bottom line.

At mid-week, the New York bourse rose, bolstering risk-on sentiment, but the Korean economy minister’s remarks on concerns over the volatility of the KRW-USD exchange rate, implying possible intervention, limited the rate’s bottom line, and the rate remained in the low 1,130s.

At the end of the week, the KRW-USD exchange rate rose, but due to a stronger Chinese yuan and greater vigilance by F/X regulators, the rate closed out the week at the same level as the previous week.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

The Digitization of Hangul, The Hidden Driver of Korea’s Economic Success

Don Southerton -
Friday is a National Holiday in South Korea—Hangul Day. This commentary will provide some insights into not only Korea, but their native written language.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business Spotlight

ECCK & GGGI Breakfast Meeting With 8th UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea is holding a breakfast meeting with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on October 13 from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Read more
Business Spotlight

Give Prominence to Practice Tests and You Will Score Over 800 Points in CompTIA 220-1001 Exam

Haps Staff -
CompTIA A+ is the most preferred and globally recognized qualifying certification for the technical support and IT operational roles.
Read more

The Latest

Asian Project Market 2020 Opens Virtual Event

BIFF Coverage Haps Staff -
Asian Project Market (APM), which is the biggest market for investment and co-production in Asia, will be held online for three days from October 26th to 28th.
Read more

Underground Road Connecting Sasang-gu and Haeundae Set in Motion

Busan News BeFM News -
Construction for the underground road connecting Sasang-gu and Haeundae-gu has been set in motion. 
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Maeul Bunsik — Busanjin Market’s Favorite Go-To

Eat Like a Local Yoona Kang -
Located in the alley behind Busanjin Market, Maeul Bunsik offers inexpensive and very delicious food. Dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle) and gimbap is by far the locals' favorite.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Geochang’s New Y-Shaped Floating Bridge

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Located at Geochang Anti-aging Healing Land in Gyeongsangnam-do, the recently opened Y-Shape Floating Bridge is located in a forest healing recreation experience in Gajo-myeon.
Read more

BIFF Screening Eight Barrier-Free Films

BIFF Coverage BeFM News -
The Busan International Film Festival is screening eight barrier-free films for the visually and hearing impaired.
Read more

2020 ASEAN-Korea Craft Market Held This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Korea-ASEAN Craft Market will be held at F1963 Square for three days from Friday, October 30, until Sunday, November 1.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
81 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Maeul Bunsik — Busanjin Market’s Favorite Go-To

Eat Like a Local Yoona Kang -
Located in the alley behind Busanjin Market, Maeul Bunsik offers inexpensive and very delicious food. Dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle) and gimbap is by far the locals' favorite.
Read more

Enjoy an Autumn Afternoon Tea Set at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Have a sweet afternoon with a delightful sight and taste with tasty sweets that symbolize autumn in McQueen's Lounge at the Ananti Hilton Busan.
Read more

Dining in Korea: Best Time to Go is During the Major Korean Holidays

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dining out during Korea's traditional holiday seasons are the best times to experience the country's diverse culinary selections a recent report shows.
Read more

Five COVID-ERA Fast Food Restaurant Best Practices

Dine & Drink Don Southerton -
In the Food and Beverage sector in general, Fast Casual, Café’s, and QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) have been adapting to COVID-19. Many of these practices, in fact, can be adapted even in dense urban areas like Seoul, South Korea.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 