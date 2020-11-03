Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,128 – 1,139 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The surge in the coronavirus across the United States and Europe is expected to strengthen the market’s preference for safe-haven assets this week. Furthermore, as it is becoming difficult to predict the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, volatility in the global financial market may rise, strengthening the preference for safe-haven assets even more.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, as uncertainty over a U.S. stimulus plan weakened the greenback, and domestic exporters’ dollar-selling volume increased. As the spread of the coronavirus worsened in Europe and the U.S., risk-averse sentiment strengthened accordingly, but the strong Chinese yuan and the rebounding domestic 3Q growth rate turned the Korean currency bullish.

At mid-week, the KRW-USD rate turned upward, as re-expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and America sharpened risk-averse sentiment.

At the end of the week, the plummeting New York stock market served as a risk-averse factor, but the bullish renminbi limited the KRW-USD rate’s upper line. The rate closed out the week up due to heightened risk-averse sentiment fueled by uncertainty about the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.