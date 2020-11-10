NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,110 – 1,120 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With Joe Biden elected as the next U.S. president, risk-on sentiment in the market is expected to rise, and the greenback may weaken accordingly. Nevertheless, market volatility may rise given the possibility that President Trump will not accept the election results.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, affected by the bullish Chinese yuan amid Korean exporters’ month-end dollar-selling volume. The dollar continued to remain bearish, and the KRW-USD rate turned slightly up due to vigilance toward the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

At mid-week, the rate rose to the 1,148 won level as Donald Trump appeared to be winning the election, but it then fell to the 1,130 level as the election turned into a closely fought race.

At the end of the week, the rate plummeted due to the possibility that Joe Biden would win the election, and foreigners’ net selling on the domestic bourse strengthened the Korean won as the week ended.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

Travel

