Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Trading range: 1,100 – 1,115 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid strong risk-on sentiment stemming from expectations about the development of a coronavirus vaccine and favorable U.S. corporate performance, the possibility that the U.S. will maintain an expansionary monetary policy may grow, and the greenback is expected to remain weak. Nevertheless, increasing volatility due to the recent drop in the KRW-USD exchange rate may strengthen regulatory authorities’ vigilance and limit the exchange rate’s bottom line.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, as expectations of a weakening dollar grew after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election, pushing the KRW-USD rate down. After Pfizer announced success in its coronavirus vaccine trial, risk-on sentiment strengthened, but rising U.S. Treasury yields limited the rate’s floor, and the rate rose slightly.

At mid-week, amid a bearish greenback and bullish renminbi, growing foreign net-buying on the domestic bourse pushed the KRW-USD rate downward.

At the end of the week, the exchange rate rose, reflecting the weakening Chinese yuan, and strengthened risk-averse sentiment amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases pushed the rate up even higher.

