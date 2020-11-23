NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,100 – 1,117 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Rejection of renewal of the U.S. Fed emergency loan program may strengthen the market’s preference for safe-haven assets this week. Moreover, a worsening coronavirus crisis both at home and abroad may further amplify risk-averse sentiment. Although expectations about development of a coronavirus vaccine may limit the market’s preference for safe-haven assets, its effect may be limited because news about a possible vaccine is constantly being released lately.

Last week’s trend:

Risk-on sentiment strengthened at the start of the week as New York stock prices rose due to improved U.S. corporate sales and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine reportedly being 94.5% effective. Nevertheless, F/X regulators’ heavy vigilance limited the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) rate’s bottom line.

At mid-week, amid expectations about the incoming Biden administration, U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s remarks that the dollar’s bearish trend will continue pushed the KRW-USD rate downward.

At the end of the week, due to concerns about rising NY stock prices and weaker expectations about a coronavirus vaccine, the KRW-USD rate skyrocketed. The KRW-USD exchange rate closed the week down slightly, influenced by a recovering U.S. economy and the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

Opinion: Doing Business With COVID-19 Flexible Thinking

Don Southerton -
In Korea, there has been a considerable effort to offer more flexible working environments even before COVID-19. 
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Opinion: Taking a Different Business Approach with Korea

Don Southerton -
There is a long history of Korea facing projects and Joint Ventures that stall and never move forward.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Interview with ECCK President Christoph Heider

Jeff Liebsch -
German-born President of the ECCK, Christoph Heider, has been leading the organization since May 2013 which helps its more than 360 members with information, communication, and access pertaining to the business and regulatory environment of Korea.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

The Latest

Ailee to Perform In Busan on Christmas Day

KPop Haps Staff -
Popular Korean singer Ailee will hold two Christmas Day concerts at BEXCO Auditorium as part of her "I am: Connected" tour.
Read more

Musicals “Cats” and “Wicked” Coming to Busan in 2021

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Two large-scale musicals are scheduled to come to Busan's Dream Theatre next year.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.
Read more

Authorities Considering Raising Social Distancing Measures in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan detected 5 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 636. 
Read more

Thai Airways Announces One Flight From BKK to ICN For its Winter Schedule

Travel Haps Staff -
Thai Airways has announced its flight schedule operations for winter 2021 with one flight scheduled each week to South Korea.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
59 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Mon
7 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.
Read more

Enjoy an Afternoon Tea Set at Lotte Hotel’s The Lounge & Bar

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy afternoon tea in a variety of compositions presented at The Lounge & Bar on the first floor of the landmark Seomyeon hotel in downtown Busan.
Read more

Michelin Guide Hands Out Stars for 32 Seoul Restaurants

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
32 restaurants in Seoul have received Michelin Stars at the guide announced its highly regarded star selections for the capital, giving the much-coveted three stars to two Korean restaurants with unique cuisine and quality service
Read more

Wolfhound Updates its Business Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae has announced its new business hours due to COVID-19.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 