Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,110 – 1,118 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Even as the spread of Covid-19 continues in the U.S., expectations about development of a coronavirus vaccine as well as the nomination of former Fed chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury secretary will strengthen the market’s risk-taking sentiment this week. Moreover, exporters’ end-of-month dollar-selling volume will push the KRW-USD exchange rate downward, but vigilance by F/X regulators will limit the rate’s bottom line.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down due to domestic shipbuilders’ securing of batch orders and foreign net-buying on the domestic stock market.

Later in the week, the KRW-USD rate turned up slightly due to high demand for dollar payment. At mid-week, risk-on sentiment strengthened due to an easing of political uncertainties. Near the end of the week, the rate moved in line with the Chinese yuan and continued its downward trend despite the Bank of Korea governor’s concerns about a drop in the rate.

The KRW-USD rate closed out the week in the low-1,100s level, due to an increase in foreign net-buying on the domestic bourse and higher dollar-selling volume.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
