Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,080 – 1,090 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Expectations about approval of a U.S. stimulus plan may greatly affect risk-on sentiment this week, but its effect may be limited due to sluggish U.S. jobs indicators and a rising number of confirmed cases of and deaths from the coronavirus. Furthermore, F/X regulators’ sharp vigilance due to last week’s plummeting exchange rate as well as rising demand for dollar payment may reverse the KRW-USD exchange rate’s direction, while FX regulators’ control over the closing rate would limit the rate’s bottom line.

Last week’s trend:

Despite strong risk-on sentiment stemming from the rise in global stocks, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up due to vigilance by Korean F/X regulators. Although issues such as the continuing spread of Covid-19 in the U.S. and China-U.S. tensions heightened during the week, positive domestic exports in 3Q and foreign net buying on the domestic stock market turned the KRW-USD rate downward.

At mid-week, news of approval of a coronavirus vaccine, an upbeat Chinese manufacturing industry, and former Fed chair Janet Yellen’s comments on an emergency U.S. stimulus package further weakened the dollar.

At the end of the week, expectations about additional pump-priming policies in the U.S. as well as a bullish Chinese yuan caused the KRW-USD exchange rate to plummet.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

