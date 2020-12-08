Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,080 – 1,090 KRW per 1 USD

This week's forecast:

Expectations about approval of a U.S. stimulus plan may greatly affect risk-on sentiment this week, but its effect may be limited due to sluggish U.S. jobs indicators and a rising number of confirmed cases of and deaths from the coronavirus. Furthermore, F/X regulators’ sharp vigilance due to last week’s plummeting exchange rate as well as rising demand for dollar payment may reverse the KRW-USD exchange rate’s direction, while FX regulators’ control over the closing rate would limit the rate’s bottom line.

Last week's trend:

Despite strong risk-on sentiment stemming from the rise in global stocks, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up due to vigilance by Korean F/X regulators. Although issues such as the continuing spread of Covid-19 in the U.S. and China-U.S. tensions heightened during the week, positive domestic exports in 3Q and foreign net buying on the domestic stock market turned the KRW-USD rate downward.

At mid-week, news of approval of a coronavirus vaccine, an upbeat Chinese manufacturing industry, and former Fed chair Janet Yellen’s comments on an emergency U.S. stimulus package further weakened the dollar.

At the end of the week, expectations about additional pump-priming policies in the U.S. as well as a bullish Chinese yuan caused the KRW-USD exchange rate to plummet.

