Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Trading range: 1,085 – 1,095 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

With stimulus gridlock in the U.S. forecast to continue, risk-averse sentiment will strengthen as domestic and global Covid-19 deaths skyrocket. Nevertheless, the distribution of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S., as well as expectations about additional easing policy led by the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee are likely to limit the KRW-USD exchange rate’s upward trend this week.

Last week’s trend:

At the start of the week, risk-on sentiment strengthened due to expectations of a U.S. stimulus plan, but the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate fluctuated in response to lackluster jobs indicators in the U.S. and the continued global spread of the coronavirus. Afterward, the KRW-USD rate rose due to a possible no-deal Brexit and local F/X regulators’ enhanced vigilance.

At mid-week, the U.S.-China dispute seemed to reignite, but expectations of a U.S. stimulus deal as well as Korea’s KOSPI index reaching a record high generated stronger risk-on sentiment, and the KRW-USD rate fell slightly.

At the end of the week, as the U.S. Congress failed to reach a consensus on a pump-priming policy, the exchange rate turned upward due to issues such as declining stocks on the New York exchange and Korean importers’ demand for dollar payment.

