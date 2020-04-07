NewsBusiness News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,215 – 1,245 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The greenback is forecast to continue its rally due to concerns about a U.S. recession amid the burden of skyrocketing number of layoffs there.

As talks by the world’s oil-producing countries to cut their oil output helps ease market jitters, it is likely to have a positive impact on the foreign exchange market this week.

Last week’s trend:

 The Korean won-US dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up sharply as Asian currencies weakened despite news of an influx of funds into the market relating to the U.S.-Korea currency swap deal. The rate then turned downward on the back of Korean exporter-driven dollar-selling volume.

At mid-week, the rate surged as risk-averse sentiment was fueled by the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Japan, as was the case earlier in the U.S. and Europe. 

Later in the week, foreign investors’ net selling spree on the Seoul stock exchange weighed on the exchange rate. But the soaring international oil prices stemming from the Trump administration’s agreement to cut oil production provoked risk-averse sentiment. The KRW-USD rate ultimately closed the week slightly up in the lead-up to the latest announcement of the U.S. unemployment rate.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Hana Bank -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan News

Jim Rogers to Participate in Korea-ASEAN CEO Summit

Haps Staff -
Jim Rogers, Chairman of Beeland Interests Inc. and co-founder of Soros Fund Management and Quantum Fund has been announced to be in attendance at the Korea-ASEAN CEO Summit, which will be held on the 25th during the Korea-ASEAN Special Summit in Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Consumer Prices Fall in Busan For Second Straight Month

Haps Staff -
Consumer prices in Busan, which fell in September for the first time since the statistics were compiled, backtracked for the second straight month in October.
Read more
Business News

DHL Express Announces KRW 175 Billion Expansion for Incheon Gateway

Haps Staff -
DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, signed a concession agreement with the Incheon International Airport Corporation to implement its largest investment in South Korea to-date -- a KRW175 billion (€131 million) expansion plan for its gateway in South Korea.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Woman Left Quarantine To Go For a Walk in Buk-gu

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

Aori Ramen Branches Close Down Around Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Aori Ramen chain has gone bankrupt after a host of issues brought down the once-popular ramen chain.
Read more

Two Members of the “Phantom of the Opera” Cast in Seoul Test Positive For Coronavirus

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Two members of the international cast of the "Phantom of the Opera" have tested positive for coronavirus, leaving authorities to monitor the over 8,000 people who attended the musical.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Daytripping in Yeonhwari

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
Looking for relief from the constant noise of a busy city? An easy trip out to Yeonhwari is a great way to enjoy simple pleasures on an early spring day.  
Read more

Jinju to Temporarily Close All Outdoor Sports Facilities From Today

Sports News Haps Staff -
Jinju City in Gyeongnam Province has announced that seven outdoor public sports facilities, including the Jinju Sports Complex, will be temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus from today.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
15.2 ° C
18 °
14 °
58 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
14 °

Dine & Drink

Aori Ramen Branches Close Down Around Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Aori Ramen chain has gone bankrupt after a host of issues brought down the once-popular ramen chain.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea