Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Trading range: 1,215 – 1,245 KRW per 1 USD

The greenback is forecast to continue its rally due to concerns about a U.S. recession amid the burden of skyrocketing number of layoffs there.

As talks by the world’s oil-producing countries to cut their oil output helps ease market jitters, it is likely to have a positive impact on the foreign exchange market this week.

The Korean won-US dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up sharply as Asian currencies weakened despite news of an influx of funds into the market relating to the U.S.-Korea currency swap deal. The rate then turned downward on the back of Korean exporter-driven dollar-selling volume.

At mid-week, the rate surged as risk-averse sentiment was fueled by the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Japan, as was the case earlier in the U.S. and Europe.

Later in the week, foreign investors’ net selling spree on the Seoul stock exchange weighed on the exchange rate. But the soaring international oil prices stemming from the Trump administration’s agreement to cut oil production provoked risk-averse sentiment. The KRW-USD rate ultimately closed the week slightly up in the lead-up to the latest announcement of the U.S. unemployment rate.

