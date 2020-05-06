Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,205 – 1,225 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

While global oil prices are expected to rise slightly after the rollover to the June contract, the South Korean won is forecast to strengthen amid a slowdown in the coronavirus’s global spread and continued expectations about the U.S. and Europe getting businesses back on track.

Moreoever, the U.S. Fed’s easing policy in response to COVID-19 is expected to weaken the greenback, pushing the KRW-USD exchange rate downward this week.

Last week’s trend:

Amid signs of a slowdown in the global spread of the coronavirus, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up as the Bank of Korea offered commercial banks more funds through the U.S.-South Korea currency swap deal and exporters’ dollar-selling volume increased at the month-end period.

The KRW-USD rate then fluctuated in line with global oil prices, and the rate closed the week down as oil prices rallied after the mid-week point and foreigners’ net purchases on the domestic bourse increased as the U.S. moved in the direction of resuming economic activity.

