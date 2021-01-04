Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,082 – 1,090 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

While the spread of Britain’s coronavirus mutation may strengthen the market’s preference for safe-haven assets, the signing of a U.S. stimulus plan may have the dual effect of turning the dollar bearish over the short-term but building economic momentum over the long term and strengthening the greenback. Nevertheless, the global liquidity issue is expected to continue to push global stock prices upward and strengthen risk-on sentiment, and the Korean won may remain bullish.

Last week’s trend:

At the beginning of the week, risk-on sentiment strengthened due to the Brexit deal and President Trump’s signing of a stimulus package and a budget plan. Afterward, the Korean won turned bullish as strong risk-on sentiment caused New York stock prices to skyrocket, but the bullish trend was limited by a weakened Chinese yuan.

At mid-week, the U.S. dollar index slipped below the 90 mark and, in response to foreigners’ net selling on the domestic bourse, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate entered the 1,080s level at the close of the year.

