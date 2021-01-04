NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,082 – 1,090 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

While the spread of Britain’s coronavirus mutation may strengthen the market’s preference for safe-haven assets, the signing of a U.S. stimulus plan may have the dual effect of turning the dollar bearish over the short-term but building economic momentum over the long term and strengthening the greenback. Nevertheless, the global liquidity issue is expected to continue to push global stock prices upward and strengthen risk-on sentiment, and the Korean won may remain bullish.

Last week’s trend:

At the beginning of the week, risk-on sentiment strengthened due to the Brexit deal and President Trump’s signing of a stimulus package and a budget plan. Afterward, the Korean won turned bullish as strong risk-on sentiment caused New York stock prices to skyrocket, but the bullish trend was limited by a weakened Chinese yuan.

At mid-week, the U.S. dollar index slipped below the 90 mark and, in response to foreigners’ net selling on the domestic bourse, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate entered the 1,080s level at the close of the year.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business Spotlight

What Stops People From Investing Their Money?

Haps Staff -
There’s plenty of opportunity in the modern financial markets, particularly when you consider the sheer range of options available and the leverage associated with entities such as the foreign exchange.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business Spotlight

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more
Business Spotlight

New Mobile Banking App Simplifies Overseas Money Transfers

Haps Staff -
Hana Bank has stepped up its mobile banking for foreigners by launching a smartphone-based platform that enables domestic and overseas money transfers with fewer steps than ever.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

hapsadmin -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

The Latest

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

North Port Pedestrian Deck to Open This July

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The site of the first phase of the North Port across from Busan Station is progressing towards completion with the pedestrian deck and some water-friendly activities expected to open in July this year.
Read more

KTX Routes from Jinju to Seoul Increase From Today

Travel Haps Staff -
KTX routes from Jinju to Seoul will increase from today making commuting between the two cities much easier.
Read more

More Than 200 Businesses in Busan Caught Violating Quarantine Regulations

Busan News BeFM News -
More than 200 businesses in Busan have been found violating quarantine regulations during increased social distancing rules of 2 and 2.5 in the city.
Read more

2021 New Year Concert Held Online Tomorrow Evening

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold a “2021 New Year Concert” at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to celebrate the new year.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
68 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
4 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
1 °
Thu
-4 °
Fri
-1 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Busan Start-up Sead’s “Seaweed Salad” Gaining Popularity

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
A start-up company based in Busan specializing in seaweed salad is gaining popularity and looks to increase its brand by entering the US market in the future.
Read more

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 