Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Trading range: 1,095 – 1,110 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Amid the continued worldwide spread of the coronavirus, sluggish U.S. consumption indicators are expected to strengthen the market’s preference for safe-haven assets. Moreover, a possible drop in domestic stock prices, followed by rising U.S. Treasury yields, may influence foreigners’ net selling on the domestic bourse and push the KRW-USD exchange rate upward.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, reflecting the bullish greenback amid rising U.S. Treasury yields. Later, the incoming Biden administration’s expanded stimulus plan brought expectations of economic growth, and the greenback remained bullish.

At mid-week, the Federal Reserve’s tapering talk along with the Biden administration’s large-scale stimulus package contributed to a dramatic rise in U.S. Treasury yields, and the KRW-USD exchange rate continued its upward trend.



At the end of the week, the Bank of Korea Monetary Policy Board’s interest rate decision had limited influence on the domestic market, and growing net selling by foreigners on the domestic bourse turned the KRW-USD rate slightly downward, approaching the 1,100 won level.

