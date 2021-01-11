NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Trading range: 1,085 – 1,100 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

The greenback is forecast to grow bullish due to a reduction in political uncertainty with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration confirmed as well as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields due to the U.S. Democratic Party’s ‘blue wave.’ Nevertheless, while rising domestic and global stock prices will bring risk-on sentiment to the market, the greenback will strengthen due to lockdowns in major economies and discussion of a large-scale stimulus package in the U.S. As a result, the KRW-USD exchange rate is expected to rise slightly this week.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down, moving in line with the bearish Chinese yuan and rising KOSPI index amid positive exports during the year-end period. Later, as lockdown measures in Europe strengthened risk-averse sentiment, the NYSE’s announced reversal of a plan to delist three Chinese telecoms turned the yuan bullish, and the KRW-USD rate fell.

At mid-week, the exchange rate fluctuated due to the uncertain outcome of the U.S. state of Georgia’s runoff Senate election, but later, prospects of a Democratic Party ‘blue wave’ brought expectations of a large-scale stimulus package, and the KRW-USD rate rose, reflecting the bullish greenback amid rising U.S. Treasury yields. The KRW-USD rate continued to rise until the end of the week, moving in line with weakened Asian currencies.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

Travel

