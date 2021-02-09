NewsBusiness NewsBusiness Spotlight

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

The weekly forecast is neither a guarantee nor a promise of accuracy and is intended to give our readers information on the forecasted foreign exchange rate from the bank each week.

Check out the most up-to-date foreign currency exchange rates for over 40 currencies here.

Trading range: 1,115 – 1,125 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Sluggish U.S. non-farm jobs indicators are expected to weaken the greenback, but expectations about the Biden administration’s stimulus plan may bring long-term interest rate hikes and strengthen the greenback. While the dollar’s direction remains to be seen, stronger dollar-selling sentiment before the Lunar New Year holiday in Korea may push down the KRW-USD exchange rate slightly.

Last week’s trend:

The Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week up, amid strong risk-averse sentiment stemming from falling U.S. stock prices, but the KRW-USD rate then fell due to a bullish Chinese currency and foreigners’ net buying on the domestic stock exchange. Later, the KRW-USD rate changed direction, turning upward due to greater uncertainty, amid signs that the U.S. stimulus package would shrink.

At mid-week, stronger risk-on sentiment amid a rising KOSPI index turned the KRW-USD rate downward, but the bearish Chinese yuan resulting from sluggish Chinese PMI indicators limited the rate’s bottom line.

At the end of the week, as the U.S. Senate approved fast-tracked Covid-19 aid, expectations of an economic recovery grew and the greenback became bullish. Influenced as well by the weak euro, the KRW-USD exchange rate closed the week up.

Disclaimer: Neither Hana Bank nor Haps Korea shall accept any liability for any damage or loss, including but not limited to profit or loss, that may arise either directly or indirectly from use of this information.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

‘Hana EZ’ Overseas Remittance Promotion Gets Underway

Haps Staff -
The promotion, scheduled to continue through the end of February, will give away 5,000 Hana Money reward points (up to 15,000 Hana Money per person) to 2,021 customers on a first-come, first-served basis.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business Spotlight

International School of Koje Students Scale the School Walls

International School of Koje -
This week, our intrepid middle school students literally went over the top when they completed their latest challenge for the new entry point; abseiling from the top of the school campus.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan to Reorganize its Investment Support System

BeFM News -
Busan City Office announced that it will completely reorganize its investment support system to attract domestic and foreign companies to invest here.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

hapsadmin -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

Costco Lunar New Year’s Hours

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Costco in Busan will alter their retail hours during the New Year's Lunar holiday this week.
Read more

Haeundae’s Garosu-gil Selected as the Best for “Green City Excellence”

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu's Garosu-gil was selected as the Grand Prize winner in the 2020 Green City Best Practices Contest hosted by the Korea Forest Service.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Metropolitan City has made changes using an administrative order regarding social distancing guidelines and measures in the Busan area.
Read more

Special Exhibition for the Year of the White Cow

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Enjoy a special exhibit that reviews various meanings of cows in our history and culture at the Busan Museum through the end of March.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
14 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
15 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 