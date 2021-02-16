Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Here’s this week’s forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from Hana Bank.

Trading range: 1,100 – 1,110 KRW per 1 USD

This week’s forecast:

Although U.S. consumer indicators will remain sluggish, expectations of an economic recovery rooted in an expanded vaccination drive is forecast to push U.S. stock prices upward to historic levels and strengthen risk-on sentiment in the market. Nevertheless, the increased dollar-selling volume prior to the Lunar New Year holiday is expected to push down the greenback and limit the KRW-USD rate’s bottom line.

Last week’s trend:

Despite the fall in stock prices on the back of the Hyundai Motor-Apple debacle, the Korean won-U.S. dollar (KRW-USD) exchange rate opened the week down amid a bearish greenback, due to sluggish U.S. employment indicators, a bullish Chinese yuan, and increased dollar-selling volume by Korean exporters. The KRW-USD rate then continued its downward trend as expectations about a U.S. stimulus package grew, and foreigners’ net buying on the domestic bourse increased.

At mid-week, the recession in the EU stemming from the coronavirus continued, but with the euro relatively bullish, the KRW-USD rate plummeted due to foreigners’ net selling on the domestic bourse.

Increased dollar-selling volume by exporters ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday also pushed the KRW-USD rate downward.

